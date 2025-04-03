Anrich Nortje's fitness under the scanner for Kolkata Knight Riders: Check KKR vs SRH Likely XIs

The finalists of last season - Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be locking horns against each other on Thursday night at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR got the better of Pat Cummins and Co. in the playoffs and final of last season, but things have changed a lot this season with the defending champions not having 2024's captain Shreyas Iyer and mentor Gautam Gambhir. They are also off to a mixed start to the season, with two losses in three matches, which is not a great sign for their title defence. The batting line-up has failed to fire as the star-studded middle-order - Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer are struggling with the form. Quinton de Kock did play a match-winning knock against RR, but he lacked consistency, which was also the case with skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has shown some promising signs, but the established stars need to step up to put their campaign back on track. Australian pacer Spencer Johnson, brought in to replace Mitchell Starc, has failed to impress, while Anrich Nortje remains sidelined with a back injury.(PTI)

Meanwhile, SRH started the campaign in a rampant mode by smashing 286 runs against Rajasthan Royals, but in the next two matches, the batting line-up failed to fire collectively, which resulted in back-to-back losses.

Their ultra-attacking batting approach has led to collapses against Lucknow Super Giants (190/9) and Delhi Capitals (163 all out), resulting in consecutive defeats. However, skipper Pat Cummins clearly stated in the dressing room speech that they would continue to play with the same template.

The fast-bowling attack also failed to live up to the expectations thus far as the likes of Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel have not been up to the mark.

Check Probable XIs of KKR and SRH

KKR Playing XI and Impact Player: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Vaibhav Arora.

SRH Playing XI and Impact Player: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami and Adam Zampa.