'Are we getting impatient?': Batting coach Rathour supports Rahane and Pujara, says 'They are trying their best'

The poor form of senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continues to be India's major concern during the first Test in South Africa. While Rahane did show some promise (48 & 20) in the Centurion Test, Pujara was dismissed on a golden duck in the first innings and took 64 for his 16 in the second.

While there have been speculations over the duo's future in the side, team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has again come out in their support.

"As far as Pujara and Rahane are concerned, they are trying their best, they are giving their best. Rahane was in really good touch but unfortunately, he got out, so has Pujara," said Rathour in the press conference after the end of Day Four's play

"Pujara in past has played some important innings for us, you see these are challenging conditions, not many people have scored runs here. We need to be patient as long as they are trying their best, giving their best as coaching unit we are fine. Are we getting impatient? Not at this stage, I think," he added.

India produced an exemplary display on fourth day of the Test and remain only six wickets away from registering a victory in Centurion.

After India were folded in the second session on 174, 40.5 overs were bowled with South Africa losing four wickets in the tricky phase.

Team India's batting coach wants bowlers to hit the same length on Thursday to seal the win for the visitors.

"This Test cricket, nothing is easy I feel, we still need to bowl well, we still need to bowl in the right areas. The way we bowled today, if we keep hitting those lengths consistently we will create lots of opportunities," said Rathour.

At stumps, the Proteas went into the dugout at 94/4 with 211 runs more required to win and six wickets in the bag. For hosts captain, Dean Elgar is currently unbeaten on the crease as the Test goes into the final day.

