'Arjun Tendulkar is so...': Ex-PAK skipper leaves no stone unturned to mock Tendulkar Jr's bowling skills amid IPL

Days after making headlines with his outrageous statement against Arjun Tendulkar, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has openly questioned the bowling style of the Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder amid the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently made his debut for Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season of the world's richest T20 tournament - the IPL.

Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar successfully apeals for LBW decision against Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh(PTI)

With Arjun's recent performances already garnering the attention of fans in the IPL, former Pakistan skipper Latif has taken a dig at the Mumbai Indians youngster. Latif was asked to share his views on Arjun's bowling by a Twitter user on Saturday. “Former Pakistan player Rashid Latif & quite a few cricketers may be technically right in pointing fault in the run up & delivery stride that will affect speed of Arjun Tendulkar but none of them have offered any solution. What's the solution coaches?,” the Twitter user asked Latif on the microblogging site.

Making a scathing criticism of Arjun's bowling style in one of his recent tweets on Monday, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has urged Sachin's son to work on his bowling by following his advice. “Need to improve following steps, he is so young so he can work on it,” Latif said in his response. Latif's bombshell tweet on Arjun has sparked a debate on social media.

Earlier, the former Pakistan skipper claimed that Arjun will not be able to generate pace with his bowling action. Latif asserted that a biomechanical expert can help Arjun as the Mumbai Indians all-rounder is still in the initial stage of his career. “He’s in his initial stage. He has to do a lot of hard work. His alignment isn’t good, he won’t be able to generate pace,” Latif had said.

During Mumbai's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023, Sachin's son Arjun created an unwanted record by bowling the joint-most expensive over of the tournament. Arjun leaked 31 runs to PBKS stars Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia in the 16th over. The MI pacer matched Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Yash Dayal for the record of bowling the most expensive over in the IPL 2023.

