'He is keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya quiet': Pathan impressed with IPL youngster, calls him 'special'

The emergence of young Indian fast bowlers has been one of the noted features of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Debutants like Kuldeep Sen, Mohsin Khan, and Mukesh Choudhary have turned heads this season while the fiery Umran Malik has shown that he can emerge as one of the fastest bowlers in the world in the future.

Another talented pacer among them is Arshdeep Singh, who maybe into his fourth IPL season but is only 23 years old and has managed to become one of the toughest bowlers to score against this season. He may have taken only seven wickets but has an economy of 7.69 in 12 innings, despite often bowling in the powerplay and in the death overs.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had a lot of good things to say about the PBKS left-arm seamer. Irfan said ‘special player’ Arshdeep has managed to keep big hitter likes MS DHoni and Hardik Pandya quiet in the slog overs.

“Arshdeep is a special player. He is young, confident and accurate. All these qualities distinguish him from the bowlers of his age,” said former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan on Star Sports.

"He's keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or someone else silent in the death overs and that speaks volumes about the kind of talent he possesses."

Pathan said that the fact that Arshdeep is getting recognition in PBKS despite sharing a dressing room with an established international star like Kagiso Rabada shows how effective he has been.

"His growth has been phenomenal. Despite the presence of a proven international pacer in Kagiso Rabada, an uncapped Indian seamer is getting the recognition proves how good a talent he is. He's going to be the next big thing for Punjab Kings," he said.

