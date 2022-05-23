'Exciting, but didn't feel it much as we had match': Arshdeep Singh shares how he learnt about maiden India call-up

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) turned out to be a breakout season for Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, who impressed the experts and fans with their clinical display. While Umran's soaring pace left even the best of batters at bay, Arshdeep was excellent with yorkers and emerged as one of the most economical bowlers from the campaign. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Both the youngsters were rewarded with maiden India call-ups for their superlative efforts as BCCI announced the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa on Sunday.

Sharing his thoughts on the selection, Punjab Kings seamer Arshdeep said: “I'm feeling great. I got the news on the team bus ahead of the match so it was exciting. However, we also had a match so I didn't feel it much but gradually, maybe tomorrow I'll realise it is a special moment.”

“Whoever wants to play cricket they want to represent the country and I feel very lucky and grateful and I look forward to deliver even better in future,” he added while speaking to Harpreet Brar after the SRH vs PBKS clash on Sunday night, which the latter won by five wickets.

Bowling at an economy of less than 8, Arshdeep went to scalp 10 wickets in 14 matches.

Apart from the duo, Dinesh Karthik, who has had enjoyed a stellar run as Royal Challengers Bangalore finisher, was recalled in the white-ball squad.

