'As much as we'll miss him, it will not be a deciding factor': Kohli names 2 players whose absence India will feel in SA

Test captain Virat Kohli is set to lead an incredibly talented bunch of Indian players in the Test series against South Africa. However, there are injury concerns that will hurt India, but Kohli can rely on the amazing bench strength of the team that has bailed them out of trouble whenever needed.

Injuries to Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul Chahar came as a big blow, and the worries only escalated when Rohit Sharma pulled his hamstring and was ruled out. And yet, Kohli's India will believe they have a chance to script history.

While India have the depth to make up for the loss of quality players, Kohli mentioned how the absence of two players in particular will be felt, Rohit and Jadeja. With Priyank Panchal coming in as the third opener, after Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, India have the opening combination sorted for the three Test series starting December 26 in Centurion.

"We will miss his abilities a lot. He has proven in England already that he has really worked his Test game out and his opening partnership was very important for us to play in that series the way we did so his experience, his skills… we will miss his qualities. But having said that, it is an opportunity for someone like Mayank and KL to step up and solidify that start for us which we got in the last series and make sure is carried forward in this series as well," Kohli said on Wednesday.

While Rohit's injury is something India could really have done without for such a big series, Jadeja getting ruled out is another big blow. The all-rounder has shown a remarkable growth in batting and his left-arm spin has always been a deal-breaker for India. Couple that with his electrifying fielding and that aspect will certainly be missed by the team. That being said, Kohli is confident of replacement players making a mark and hopes the all-rounder will be back in time.

"Jadeja has obviously been a very important player for us. He contributes in all three departments of the game which is invaluable playing especially in overseas conditions. He will obviously be missed but having said that we do have qualities in the side to be able to create the best combination possible for us and still be in situations to win Test matches," added Kohli.

"We have created that type of bench strength where people coming in seize the opportunities. So as much as we will miss him, I don't think it will be a deciding factor in this series or moving forward. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope that he comes back soon."