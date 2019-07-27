Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: A look at some stats and records

The historic rivalry between England and Australia will resume once again as the Ashes Test series between the two teams begin next week from Thursday. The hosts England picked up a 143-run win over Ireland in the longest format on Friday, but the fact that the team were all out for 85 in the first innings has raised a few red flags over the batting order before the big series. Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad finished the Ireland match in spectacular style, the seamers taking six for 17 and four for 19 respectively as the visitors collapsed to 38 all out.

Australia won the previous Ashes series 4-0 at home in 2017, and will hope to replicate a similar performance, especially with the banned trio David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith returning to the squad.

Here is a list of some of the interesting stats and records from Ashes:

- Top five run scorer:

1) Sir Don Bradman (AUS) - 5,028 runs in 37 matches

2) Sir Jack Hobbs (ENG) - 3,636 runs in 41 matches

3) Sir Allan Border (AUS) - 3,222 runs in 42 matches

4) Steve Waugh (AUS) - 3,173 runs in 45 matches

5) David Gower (ENG) - 3,037 runs in 38 matches

- Most centuries:

1) Sir Don Bradman (AUS) - 19

2) Sir Jack Hobbs (ENG) - 12

3) Steve Waugh (AUS) - 10

4) Wally Hammond (ENG) and David Gower (ENG) - 9

5) Stteve Smith (AUS) - 8

- Leading wicket-takers:

1) Shane Warne (AUS) - 195 wickets

2) Glenn McGrath (AUS) - 158 wickets

3) Hugh trumble (AUS) - 141 wickets

4) Dannie Lillee (AUS) - 128 wickets

5) Sir Ian Botham (ENG) - 128 wickets

