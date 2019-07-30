Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Steve Waugh issues warning to England - ‘Write off Steve Smith at your own peril’

cricket

Ahead of the upcoming Ashes Test series against England, former Australia captain Steve Waugh has issued a warning to the opposition to not take Steve Smith threat lightly. Smith will be returning to the format after serving a one-year ban for ball tampering, and Waugh believes Smith will continue to be a force to reckon with despite long absence from Test cricket. “The thing I know about Steve Smith is he always finds a way,” Waugh was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“If someone’s going to write him off, or say he’s not what he used to be, they do that at their peril because he’s a guy that finds a way. His training and his work ethic is exceptional, I’ve never seen a guy hit as many balls. He’ll be thoroughly prepared for the first Test match,” the Australia team mentor added.

The former batsman added that Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Smith, who all will be returning to international Test cricket after serving bans for ball tampering, can expect tough reactions from the crowd. But he believes that the trio can silent the crowd by playing good cricket.

“From my experience with English crowds, I am sure they want England to win but when opposition teams play well - and we’ve had success here - the English crowds are the best in the world,” he said.

“They really appreciate good cricket, and I hope that’s going to be the case. There will be a small element that’s going to make it tough for our guys, but that’s professional sport and it’s water off a duck’s back that sort of stuff. They’re ready for it and they’ve experienced it before. Their main focus is playing well, and once you go out in the middle, you are cocooned from all that sort of noise,” he added.

The Ashes Test series begins this week with the first Test set to be played from August 1 in Edgbaston.

