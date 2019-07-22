Ashes 2019: Shane Warne springs a surprise in his Australia and England teams for first Test

With barely ten days to go for the first Ashes Test at Birmingham, Edgbaston, the focus has firmly shifted from whit ball cricket to the red one. While World Cup winners England look comfortable in their space, Australia have a few issues to address before announcing their side for the five-match Test series. Ahead of the series, former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne on Monday has gone on to pick his Australia squad for Ashes 2019.

Instead of naming only a full squad, Warne in a tweet, named a 12-man Australian side which he believed should take the field in the first Test starting on August 1. While Warne was confident about 10 cricketers for the first Test, he was in a fix for the choice of a specialist fast bowler to go along with Pat Cummins and James Pattinson. Warne stated that it will be toss-up between Starc and Hazlewood. His playing XI includes David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood.

The 49-year-old added Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh and Will Pucovski in the squad.

And here’s my Aussie Ashes team/squad for the 1st test.



Warner

Harris

Khawaja

Smith

Head

Wade

Paine

Pattinson

Cummins

Lyon

Starc / Hazlewood



Plus in Squad. A Carey, J Richardson, C Bancroft, M Marsh & W Pucovski — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 22, 2019

Warne also named his 12-man England squad. The list includes Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Aderson, and Mark Wood.

Here’s my England 12 for the first #ashes test



Roy

Z Crawley

Bairstow

Root

Stokes

Buttler

Foakes wk

Ali

Archer

Broad

Anderson

Wood



If another batsman was scoring big runs I would select them & have Joss keep. But, Foakes is a good option. 12th man decided on conditions — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 22, 2019

The Australian legend said that had another batsman was scoring big then he would have selected him and allowed Buttler to keep. Warner added that Foakes is a good option and the 12th man can be decided based on conditions.

England will host Australia for the Ashes series, which is set to take place from August 1 to September 16.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 19:05 IST