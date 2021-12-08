Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins joins Anil Kumble, Courtney Walsh in unique list with incredible record
cricket

Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins joins Anil Kumble, Courtney Walsh in unique list with incredible record

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins joined former India captain Anil Kumble and Courtney Walsh among other greats in unique list of players to have achieved the record.
Australia's Pat Cummins gestures after taking five wickets during day one of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins on Wednesday recorded a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, and joined a unique list of bowlers to have achieved the feat as captains. Cummins is playing his first Test as the captain of Australia since Tim Paine stepped down from the role in November.

Cummins ended with figures of 5/38 in 13.1 overs as Australia made a dream start to the Ashes series, bowling England out on merely 147 in the first innings.

The paceman dismissed England's danger man Ben Stokes (5) cheaply in the morning, then grabbed another four victims after lunch.

Cummins led his team off the ground holding the Kookaburra ball aloft, enjoying a huge ovation from the Gabba crowd after his first five-wicket haul against the English.

Cummins became the first bowler since Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in 2019 to take a five-wicket haul in debut Test as captain. Rashid had achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Chattogram, where he took five-wicket hauls across both innings of the Test.

RELATED STORIES

Overall, Cummins joins a list of elite bowler-captains to have taken a five-wicket haul that include India's Anil Kumble, West Indies' Courtney Walsh, New Zealand's Daniel Vettori among others. Earlier this year, Joe Root – the English captain – also achieved a five-wicket haul during a Test against India.

Earlier, England won the toss against Australia but the hosts made an electrifying start, thanks to Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Rory Burns in the first delivery of the innings.

England could never recover from the initial setback and were eventually bowled out in the second session.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pat cummins ashes series
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP