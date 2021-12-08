Home / Cricket / Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins joins Anil Kumble, Courtney Walsh in unique list with incredible record
cricket

Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins joins Anil Kumble, Courtney Walsh in unique list with incredible record

  • Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins joined former India captain Anil Kumble and Courtney Walsh among other greats in unique list of players to have achieved the record.
Australia's Pat Cummins gestures after taking five wickets during day one of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Australia's Pat Cummins gestures after taking five wickets during day one of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins on Wednesday recorded a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, and joined a unique list of bowlers to have achieved the feat as captains. Cummins is playing his first Test as the captain of Australia since Tim Paine stepped down from the role in November.

Cummins ended with figures of 5/38 in 13.1 overs as Australia made a dream start to the Ashes series, bowling England out on merely 147 in the first innings.

The paceman dismissed England's danger man Ben Stokes (5) cheaply in the morning, then grabbed another four victims after lunch.

Cummins led his team off the ground holding the Kookaburra ball aloft, enjoying a huge ovation from the Gabba crowd after his first five-wicket haul against the English.

Cummins became the first bowler since Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in 2019 to take a five-wicket haul in debut Test as captain. Rashid had achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Chattogram, where he took five-wicket hauls across both innings of the Test.

Overall, Cummins joins a list of elite bowler-captains to have taken a five-wicket haul that include India's Anil Kumble, West Indies' Courtney Walsh, New Zealand's Daniel Vettori among others. Earlier this year, Joe Root – the English captain – also achieved a five-wicket haul during a Test against India.

Earlier, England won the toss against Australia but the hosts made an electrifying start, thanks to Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Rory Burns in the first delivery of the innings.

England could never recover from the initial setback and were eventually bowled out in the second session.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pat cummins ashes series
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out