Ashes 2021: Queensland Police brutally trolls England after Australia bowl them out on 147 at The Gabba

Pat Cummins took a five-wicket haul as England were blown away by the Aussie pace attack on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. The visitors were bowled out on 147, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picking two wickets each and Cameron Green striking his maiden Test dismissal.

Australia hurt England on the first ball of the series with Mitchell Starc getting the breakthrough, as he dismissed left-handed opener Rory Burns. The English team could never recover from the setback as they lost four wickets in the first session including those of captain Joe Root (0) and returning all-rounder Ben Stokes (5).

As England were bowled out cheaply, the Australian fans on Twitter engaged in banter and even the official account of the Queensland Police didn't shy away from taking the mickey out of England's batting order.

The Queensland Police wrote, “Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba.”

After being reduced to 59/4 at Lunch, England were given a body blow straight away as Australia skipper Pat Cummins got the better of opening batter Haseeb Hameed (25) and this brought Jos Buttler to the middle.

The right-handed Buttler played a counter-attacking knock, however, his 39-run knock finally came to an end in the 41st over after being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

Ollie Pope (35) also departed soon after, as England sunk further in the innings.

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in Brisbane.

