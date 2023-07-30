Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 4 Live Score: Anderson, Broad aim to take England’s lead past 400 against Australia

England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: With Stuart Broad (2*) and James Anderson (8*) unbeaten, England will be aiming to take their lead past 400 and frustrate Australia on Day 4 of their ongoing fifth Ashes Test, at The Oval in London on Sunday. On Day 3, England reached 389/9 at Stumps and lead by 377 runs, courtesy of fine batting from Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Opener Crawley smacked 73 runs off 76 balls, including nine fours. Meanwhile, Root missed out on a ton, slamming 91 off 106 deliveries, packed with 11 fours and a six. Jonny Bairstow built on his form, clobbering 78 off 103 balls, hammering 11 fours in the process. In what turned out to be a frustrating day for Aussie bowlers, Mitchell Starc took four wickets and Todd Murphy scalped three dismissals.

England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test Day 4 Live Score: ENG vs AUS Latest Updates(AP)