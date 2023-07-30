Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 4 Live Score: Anderson, Broad aim to take England’s lead past 400 against Australia
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Follow live score and latest updates of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 cricket match and scorecard.
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: With Stuart Broad (2*) and James Anderson (8*) unbeaten, England will be aiming to take their lead past 400 and frustrate Australia on Day 4 of their ongoing fifth Ashes Test, at The Oval in London on Sunday. On Day 3, England reached 389/9 at Stumps and lead by 377 runs, courtesy of fine batting from Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Opener Crawley smacked 73 runs off 76 balls, including nine fours. Meanwhile, Root missed out on a ton, slamming 91 off 106 deliveries, packed with 11 fours and a six. Jonny Bairstow built on his form, clobbering 78 off 103 balls, hammering 11 fours in the process. In what turned out to be a frustrating day for Aussie bowlers, Mitchell Starc took four wickets and Todd Murphy scalped three dismissals.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 30, 2023 02:52 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: What did Ricky Ponting say?
Reacting to Australia's bowling display, Ponting said, "Australia have been a bit all over the place, to be honest. I think what it has highlighted throughout the series is when you've got the new ball in hand, you'd better be ready to start and bowl your best delivery. If you don't - as we saw today - there is a boundary off the first ball, then 13 off the first over and the pressure is suddenly on the bowlers. That's what England are trying to do and create. Australia haven't been ready."
- Jul 30, 2023 02:46 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: AUS eye early wicket
Australia will be looking to end Anderson and Broad's partnership quickly and begin their second innings. All eyes will be on Starc and Cummins.
- Jul 30, 2023 02:40 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: What did Broad say?
Speaking on Sky Sports, Broad said, "Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride. A huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England batch as much as I have. I am loving cricket as much as I ever had, it has been such a wonderful series to be a part of and I have always wanted to finish on the top. This series feels like one of the most enjoyable entertainment I've been a part of."
- Jul 30, 2023 02:26 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Broad retires!
Veteran England fast bowler Broad has announced that the fifth Ashes Test will be his “last game of cricket”, thus bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career in which he became just the second fast bowler and fourth bowler overall to take over 600 wickets in the format.
Broad will end his career as the second highest Test wicket taker of all time for England, only behind his longtime teammate and pace partner James Anderson.
- Jul 30, 2023 02:20 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Starc in good form!
Starc was in fiery form during England's second innings, taing a four wicket haul in 19 overs, packed with two maidens and he leaked 94 runs.
- Jul 30, 2023 01:53 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Broad, Anderson to resume batting
Broad (2*) and Anderson (8*) will resume batting for England when the first session begins. England lead by 377 runs and the duo will be aiming to take it past 400.
- Jul 30, 2023 01:26 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Ashest Test in London! Stay tuned folks!