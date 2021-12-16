Ashes 2nd Test: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins ruled out after close contact with Covid case; Steve Smith to lead

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is ruled out of the 2nd Ashes Test after it has emerged that he came in contact with a positive Covid-19 case on Wednesday evening. Vice-captain Steve Smith will be leading the Australian side in Cummins' absence, while Travis Head will be his deputy.

The SA Health confirmed that Cummins was a close contact to the positive Covid-19 case and will be required to isolate for seven days. The newly-appointed Australia Test captain went to dinner in an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday.

"Under the current South Australia directives, arrivals from interstate must have a PCR test on arrival - and are required to isolate until that test is taken, with a testing site located directly outside the airport - but they are not required to isolate until they receive the result. That rule was changed on December 10; just a week ago, arrivals were forced to isolate until they got their result," a statement from Cricket Australia read.

Taking to Twitter, Cummins said that he was “gutted” to miss the Test. “Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but Covid has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!” wrote the Australian Test captain.

Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along! — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 16, 2021

Cricket Australia confirmed Cummins did not breach any biosecurity protocols, and it is hoped he will be available to return to lead Australia for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood was also ruled out of the second Test due to a side strain.

Smith, meanwhile, will return to Australia's Test captaincy for the first time since the infamous Sandpaper-gate scandal, where he, alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, was suspended on ball-tampering charges.

In Pat Cummins' absence, Michael Neser will make his Test debut.

Australia registered a comprehensive 9-wicket victory in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Ahead of the second Test, England recalled both James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the squad; the duo sat out in the first game of the series.