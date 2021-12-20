'Seriously? Is it that funny?': Twitter lambasts Ricky Ponting, co-commentators for laughing at Joe Root's pain

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and his co-commentators have been heavily criticised on Twitter for making fun of England skipper Joe Root's pain during the second Test match of the Ashes series at the Adelaide Oval.

In the 42nd over of England's chase in the second innings on Sunday, Root was struck in the abdomen for the second time. He had to go for scans earlier and did not take the field during Australia's second innings. But a fatal blow from a fiery Mitchell Starc delivery saw the England skipper writhing in pain as he laid on the ground. The physio had come out immediately and had a word with Root before the batter opted to continue batting as England were chasing a mighty target to level the score line in Adelaide.

Root continued with discomfort as he struggled to run between the wickets during the same over. Despite the pain and discomfort, commentators laughed at the manner in which Root was running between the wickets. 7Cricket shared a video on Twitter calling it , "absolute scenes in the commentator box". However Twitter disapproved the lack of empathy from the former cricketers and lambasted at them, urging them to rather hail Root's fighting spirit and commitment towards the game.

An over later Root's struggle ended, after scoring 24 off 67, as England went four down at stumps on Day 4.

England did not have a perfect start on the final day of the second Test as they lost Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes early, but Jos Buttler showed incredible character on the final day to force a draw, and was ably assisted by Chris Woakes, who faced 97 deliveries scoring 44.

Eventually their resistance was cut short as Australia scripted a 275-run win against England to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.