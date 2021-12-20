'Seriously? Is it that funny?': Twitter lambasts Ricky Ponting, co-commentators for laughing at Joe Root's pain

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and his co-commentators have been heavily criticised on Twitter for making fun of England skipper Joe Root's pain during the second Test match of the Ashes series at the Adelaide Oval.

In the 42nd over of England's chase in the second innings on Sunday, Root was struck in the abdomen for the second time. He had to go for scans earlier and did not take the field during Australia's second innings. But a fatal blow from a fiery Mitchell Starc delivery saw the England skipper writhing in pain as he laid on the ground. The physio had come out immediately and had a word with Root before the batter opted to continue batting as England were chasing a mighty target to level the score line in Adelaide.

Root continued with discomfort as he struggled to run between the wickets during the same over. Despite the pain and discomfort, commentators laughed at the manner in which Root was running between the wickets. 7Cricket shared a video on Twitter calling it , "absolute scenes in the commentator box". However Twitter disapproved the lack of empathy from the former cricketers and lambasted at them, urging them to rather hail Root's fighting spirit and commitment towards the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted...

Seriously???? Is it that funny?? I mean is it funny at all??? He ran like that because of the pain, it is not something to laugh at all @RickyPonting — Anuruddha Wimalasena (@AnuruddhaWimal6) December 19, 2021

The captain who is also the only promising player in that squad trying to do something even with some serious injury, and these pundits opt to crack a joke out of it. — 0217 (@zeroto7teen) December 20, 2021

Instead of laughing look at his commetment, you can laught at time but can't ignore his courage — Jay2020 (@jayesh2020) December 19, 2021

This Laugh was uncalled for from commentators. Root showed great sportsmanship by continuing in much pain. Must show sympathy towards him.. — subrata.chakraborty@ (@SubrataVil) December 20, 2021

I recall Javagal Srinath testing the quality of helmet Ponting wearing. It was not so funny then. — Arup mukherjee (@Amukherjee13) December 20, 2021

There’s someone in pain and ‘professionals’ are laughing ? Good from you @7Cricket expect nothing less from your network — Ben (@ItsBenHorsfall) December 20, 2021

Not funny. Never was. Never will be. Takes serious grit to still stand up and pickup the bat again. — Pratap (@GPratapN) December 20, 2021

An over later Root's struggle ended, after scoring 24 off 67, as England went four down at stumps on Day 4.

England did not have a perfect start on the final day of the second Test as they lost Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes early, but Jos Buttler showed incredible character on the final day to force a draw, and was ably assisted by Chris Woakes, who faced 97 deliveries scoring 44.

Eventually their resistance was cut short as Australia scripted a 275-run win against England to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.