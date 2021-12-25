Ashes, 3rd Test: Bairstow, Wood and Crawley named in England's playing XI

England on Saturday named its playing XI for the third Ashes Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground starting on Sunday, December 26.

The Three Lions make four changes for the Boxing Day Test from the side that lost the second Test in Adelaide. Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Jack Leach and Mark Wood will replace Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes.

Joe Root's side is 0-2 down in the series with three matches to play.

England had lost both the first two Tests by a big margin and Joe Root's side would be hoping that they can stage a comeback to make the series a little more interesting.

England Men's XI for third Ashes Test: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

