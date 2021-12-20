‘One team is playing, other is participating’ - Ex-IND opener slams Joe Root's England, says ‘there is no contest'

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra didn't mince any words while expressing his displeasure over Joe Root's England performance in the ongoing Ashes in Australia.

England endured a crushing nine wicket defeat in the series opener and are on the verge to meet with a similar fate in the ongoing day-night Test in Adelaide.

Talking about the ongoing Ashes on his YouTube channel, Chopra slammed the English unit and said they are unable to produce any fight to the home side.

"The opposing team has been thrashed in a way. It seems on. I don't remember when England defeated Australia in Australia, God only knows," said Chopra.

The former India cricketer further stated that usually the side hosting the series wins except for the previous time, when it was equally fought by both the sides.

"Generally, the home team wins if we see the last many years of the Ashes. It is the same story here as well. Last Ashes was an aberration where there was a contest but here there is no contest at all," the former India opener added.

The 2019 Ashes series, which was played in England, finished in a 2-2 draw. The last time a touring unit won the Ashes was almost a decade ago, when England defeated Australia 3-1 in 2010-11. However, the English have not secured a single Test win in their last two visits to Australia.

