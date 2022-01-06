Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update: Smith, Khawaja's stand goes past 100

Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update: England's experienced seam duo comprising James Anderson and Stuart Broad will hold the key for the visitors. Follow LIVE score of AUS vs ENG 4th Test. 
Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja during Day 2 of the Ashes 4th Test.(AP)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update: After gaining momentum in the final session of play in the opening day, Joe Root's England will look to build on it when play resumes in the ongoing Ashes Test in Sydney. Day 2 will kick-off with Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja leading the charge for the hosts as they resume from their overnight score of 126/3. The pair is new in the middle and England will fancy their chances to pick some early wickets. The visitors, who are trailing 3-0 in the five-match series will make sure that they don't allow yet another match slip from their hands. England's experienced seam duo comprising James Anderson and Stuart Broad will hold the key for the visitors. Meanwhile, a total of 46.5 overs could only be bowled on Day 1 as a major part of action was lost due to rain. 

Follow the LIVE score of 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney: 

