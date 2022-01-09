Ashes 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Rain stops play in Sydney; ENG 122/3

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test, Day 5 Live: Australia remained on course for a 4-0 lead in the Ashes series on Sunday when they reduced England to 122 for three, still 266 runs in arrears, at lunch on the final day of the fourth test. England skipper Joe Root, who had made 13 not out, and injured all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was unbeaten on 16, will return after the break perhaps hoping that the dark clouds gathering on the horizon might produce some rain. The tourists had resumed on 13 without loss chasing an unlikely victory target of 388 and Zak Crawley led the resistance at the Sydney Cricket Ground with an authoritative 77 from a hundred balls.

4th Ashes Test, AUS vs ENG Day 5:

4th Ashes Test, AUS vs ENG Playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

