Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Lyon's late charge takes AUS to 303

Ashes 5th Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates: Travis Head scored his second century of the series as Australia reached 241 for six at stumps on a rain-marred opening day of the fifth Ashes Test at Hobart. Head, who had scored 152 in the opening Test at Brisbane, 101 off 113 balls in the ongoing day-night contest to help Australia recover from early blows. Cameron Green contributed with 74 while Marnus Labuschagne scored a rapid 44 before the rain arrived around half an hour after tea and prevented further play. Labuschagne was clean bowled in an unusual style when he slipped in the crease against Stuart Broad. But Head and Green continued to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle session, which saw the Australian pair adding 130 runs. Head fell a ball later after reaching his ton when he lobbed a gentle catch to mid-on. Earlier, England seamers were off to an impressive start, dismissing David Warner and Steve Smith for ducks, and in-form Usman Khawaja for just six. Australia were 3/12 before Head's ton and runs from Green & Labuschagne steadied the innings. At stumps, Australia's score read 241/6 with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc currently unbeaten at the crease.

Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test Day 2 Updates:

Squads:

England Squad: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Haseeb Hameed, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

