Ashes 5th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith key for Australia as hosts look to extend lead at Hobart

Ashes 5th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score & Updates: England's bowlers pegged back Australia with three wickets but the hosts ended the second day on three for 37 with a 152-run lead in the ongoing Ashes Test at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Pat Cummins' four-wicket haul and Steve Smith's gritty batting show helped Australia gain control of the Test. The Day/Night contest witnessed the fall of 17 wickets over the day as Australia were dismissed for 303 in the opening session. In response, England were bowled out for 188, handing Australia a healthy lead of 115 runs. Cummins returned with four wickets for the hosts. On the cusp of stumps, Mark Wood got the better of Usman Khawaja (11) but Smith and Scott Boland ensured that Australia does not lose more wickets. Looking to extend their lead under Hobart lights, Australia got off to the worst possible start as they lost David Warner (0) on the third ball of the second innings. The left-handed Warner was removed by his arch-nemesis Stuart Broad. Marnus Labuschagne (5) was dismissed by Chris Woakes, reducing Australia to 5/2 in the fourth over.

Australia vs England, Ashes 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates:

Squads:

England Squad: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Haseeb Hameed, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON