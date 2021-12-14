Ashes: ‘Why are we so bloody stupid?’ - Geoffrey Boycott lashes out on Joe Root & team management after crushing defeat

Cricketer-turned-commentator Geoffrey Boycott is certainly not happy with how things unfolded for England in the Ashes opener, which Joe Root and co. lost by nine wickets.

England, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, were bundled out on 147 in the first innings, handing Australia an early advantage, who piled a staggering 425 in response. The visitors were then dismissed on 297 despite 80-plus knocks by captain Root and Dawid Malan. Australia then completed the formalities and wrapped up the proceedings, securing a commanding win over the tourists.

Boycott in his latest column on The Telegraph launched a scathing attack on Root and the team management, adding it will be better if the unit play good cricket on the field rather then just speaking about it. He also mentioned that it was time England address the mistakes they committed in both the departments of the game.

“Hey Joe! England have just been walloped by nine wickets so it isn't a good time to be telling us that England are not far away from beating Australia.”

“It would be much better if you and your team answered with deeds and not words. Face up to the fact that England made mistakes which didn’t help our team.”

"For a start, your batsmen and bowlers looked underdone and should have had three or four competitive matches before the series. The planning was all wrong," he wrote.

Boycott was highly critical of Jack Leach's performance and blamed the management behind the shoddy show. The spinner returned with a wicket and conceded 102 runs in the 13 overs he bowled in the first inning.

"Jack Leach hadn’t played a Test match for nine months since early March in India," added Boycott.

“He didn’t get a game during the English summer as England played lots of seamers - and then suddenly they expected Jack to bowl well in Brisbane.”

"No wonder the Aussies went after him and in 13 overs he was whacked for 102 runs. I felt for the lad. Not his fault. Why are we so bloody stupid? We make it extra difficult before we even start the series," he further stated.

The second Ashes Test is a day-night affair and it is scheduled to be played in Adelaide starting from December 16.

