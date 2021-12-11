'I knew it was sandpaper': Australia star falls victim to hilarious Barmy Army prank during Gabba Test

They may not have travelled Down Under with their entire battalion, but the Barmy Army, even with their fewer count at the Gabba for the opening Ashes Test this summer, remains humorous as ever with their pranks. On Saturday, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood fell victim to one of their acts at the venue and the famed England supporters took to Twitter to share the image as well.

As England batters struggled on the fourth morning in Brisbane, Hazelwood was spotted signing autographs for fans at the boundary rope in between his overs, courtesy of the relaxed Covid-19 protocols, which had denied any fan interaction during their last home summer.

The Barmy Army managed to get Hazlewood's autograph and shared the image on Twitter, but what the pacer did not realise is that the paper, on which he signed, had the words written, “I Joshua ‘Joshie’ Hazlewood do solemnly swear that I knew it was sandpaper.”

ASLO READ: Lyon, Head shine as Cummins’ Test captaincy begins with emphatic Gabba win

The Barmy Army shared the post with the caption, “Josh Hazlewood just signed this on the boundary, we knew it.”

Josh Hazlewood just signed this on the boundary, we knew it 🤣#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Nvx5Llz7ut — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 11, 2021

Hazelwood picked two wickets in the first innings and one on the fourth morning as Australia beat England by a massive margin of nine wickets to go 1-0 up in the Ashes series.

English resistance crumbled shortly after the dismissals of two set overnight batters in Joe Root and Dawid Malan. They lost eight wickets for just 77 to set Australia a target of only 20 runs.

The hosts lost only one wicket, of Alex Carey, and required less than half an hour to wrap up the chase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON