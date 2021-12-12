‘You didn’t have to be Einstein to see that’: Former Aussie pacer points ‘biggest bowling concern for Joe Root’

England endured a crushing nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the Ashes opener, following which many expressed shock at the omission of James Anderson and Stuart Broad from the line-up. However, former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie feels the problem is not the seam department but the spin.

Gillespie believes England need to look beyond finger spinners to make a stronger impact in the ongoing series. The 46-year-old explained the same in his column for the Daily Mail.

"The biggest bowling concern for Joe Root is not in the seam department. It’s what they’re going to do with regards to spin. Australians always have and always will take on finger spin because it doesn’t offer a hell of a lot. The policy is to go hard at it."

"You didn’t have to be Einstein to see that Jack Leach would be lined up to be pummelled. He’s not a big turner of the ball; the Gabba doesn’t have huge straight boundaries, so of course, the Australians were looking to belt him," Gillespie wrote.

The former cricketer also mentioned that Australia will maintain the same approach even if England look to field off-spinner Dom Bess in place of Jack Leach.

Leach had a torrid time in the first Test in Gabba, where he leaked runs at an economy of over seven and conceded 102 runs in 13 overs with a wicket.

