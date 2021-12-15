Ashes: Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood, David Warner fit for 2nd Test

Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but opener David Warner has been cleared to play against England in the second day-night Ashes Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first Test at the Gabba.

Two-Test Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Richardson, who generates a lot pace from a 1.78m frame, rejoins the team nearly three years on from his impressive debut series against Sri Lanka in 2019.

The 25-year-old's international career suffered a setback when he dislocated his shoulder in a fielding mishap against Pakistan's one-day side soon after his Test debut.

But he returned to top form in the Sheffield Shield this season to earn a place in the Ashes squad.

"He played two really good Tests and was on the verge of an Ashes series and a World Cup before his shoulder injury," Cummins told reporters at Adelaide Oval on the eve of the Test.

"He's worked incredibly hard, had a great start to this year for WA and we think he's firing."

Lefthander Warner suffered a bruised rib after taking a few body blows during his 94 in Brisbane and appeared in some discomfort during a net session on Tuesday.

However, Cummins said the 35-year-old would grind through with the help of a pain-killing injection, if necessary.

"Knowing Davey he's not going to miss this one. He'll be fine when the adrenalin kicks. It's not like a broken bone that is going to get worse," Cummins said.

There were no other changes to the XI that secured a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series at the Gabba.

Australia hold the urn after retaining it in 2019 in England, where they drew the series 2-2 against Joe Root's team.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

