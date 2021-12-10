Ashes: Joe Root stands 22 runs short of breaking massive Sachin Tendulkar record in Test cricket

England captain Joe Root on Friday led a scintillating fightback alongside Dawid Malan to revive England from 61 for 2 chasing a first-innings deficit of 278 runs to reducing it to just 58 with his 51st half-century in the format in day 3 of the Gabba opener of Ashes 2020/21. And when Root takes the field in Saturday, he will be on the verge of breaking a massive Sachin Tendulkar record in Test cricket.

Root, en route to his 158-ball 86, surpassed former England captain Michael Vaughan to become the leading run-getter from England in a single calendar year in Test cricket. Root now has a tally of 1541 runs in 25 innings this year at an average of 67 with six centuries and two fifties. Root is still unbeaten on his score of 86.

He now needs 22 runs more to surpass former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1562 runs, which he piled in the year 2010, to become the fifth-highest run-getter in a single calendar year in Test cricket, having also surpassed former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who had scored 1544 runs in 2005.

The elusive list is led by Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (1788 runs in 2006), followed Viv Richards (1710 runs in 1976), Graeme Smith (1656 runs in 2008) and Michael Clarke (1595 runs in 2012).

Root also stands 115-runs short of surpassing Smith's aforementioned tally to become the skipper with the most runs in a single calendar year.

If not at the Gabba, Root will have the opportunity to chase the two records in the remaining two Ashes Tests which will played in 2021 as part of the 2020/21 series.

Earlier in the day, Travis Head's brilliant and valiant 152 helped Australia finish with 425 runs. The England openers then went unscathed until Lunch before both fell successively.

However, Root and Malan, who scored his ninth half-century, stitched a 159-run stand for the third wicket to see the visitors to safety at the end of the third day.