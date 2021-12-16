WATCH: Jos Buttler drops absolute sitter after plucking one-handed blinder, Marnus Labuschagne calls it ‘unbelievable’

After a dismal show in the first Ashes Test, England had a torrid time in the field on Day 1 of the second encounter being played in Adelaide. The hosts opted to bat first and despite a shaky beginning managed to pile 221-2 at the close of play on the opening day.

It was Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne who held fort from one end and the 27-year-old found great support from David Warner from the other. The pair added 172 runs for the second wicket, before Warner was dismissed by Ben Stokes on 95.

Labuschagne will continue Australia's attack on Day 2 as he is just five runs short from completing a ton. However, one thing England will certainly rue will be the chances they dropped.

Jos Buttler, who plucked a one-handed blinder to dismiss Marcus Harris on 5, made two costly errors both of which saw Labuschagne, Australia's leading run-scorer at the moment, breathe a sigh of relief.

The first catch was dropped in the 35th over, when Labuschagne was batting on 21 and the next one came almost at the closing stage of play on the opening day.

Buttler had earlier mistimed his jump but the second one was an absolute sitter, after which the wicket-keeper himself failed to come in terms, covering his face with gloves.

Labuschagne at that time was batting on 95 and we will see on Day 2, how costly will the miss prove for Joe Root and company.

Here are the videos of the dropped chances:

Off the glove and put down! Marnus gets a life on 21 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/rfzYpB96jG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QI3bDaIRRO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Labuschagne also became the fifth-fastest cricketer to accumulate 2000 runs in the red-ball format. The Aussie batter took 34 innings to achieve this feat.

Marnus the (run) machine.



Only four players in Test history have scored 2,000 runs at a faster clip #Ashes pic.twitter.com/5Hhpz4B3FO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

“Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience, Buttler dropping that was unbelievable, but my job is to capitalize on that,” said Labuschagne after close of play on Day 1.