Ashes: Labuschagne equals Joe Root in elusive list with gritty century; achieves unique feat in Day/Night Test history

After frustrating the England bowlers on the opening day, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne continued to toil as he notched up his sixth ton on Friday, putting the hosts in a commanding position. The 27-year-old batter scored his first Ashes century on the second day of the ongoing Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Labuschagne now has equalled England skipper Joe Root in the list of most hundreds in the World Test Championship (WTC). Both the batters have six each to their name, followed by Dimuth Karunaratne and Rohit Sharma who have five tons each.

Labuschagne reached his century in 287 deliveries -- his slowest Test ton in terms of the number of deliveries faced. His previous slowest was against India in Brisbane earlier this year where he had reached the milestone in 195 balls. The Australian batting star is also the first player to have three hundreds in Day/Night Test matches.

Labuschagne was dismissed off an Ollie Robinson no-ball moments after reaching his sixth Test hundred. His stay at the crease ended in the next over when Robinson trapped him LBW.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Day 1, Labuschagne had toiled hard to remain unbeaten at 95 off 275 balls, helping Australia reach 221/2 at stumps. "That was massive just getting through that period, me and Steve (Smith). I think the last passage of play really tested us and set us up for tomorrow to make sure we get a big first-innings score. Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience," Labuschagne had told broadcasters after the day's play.

En route to his ton, the right-hander had luck twice on his side, with Jos Buttler dropping him twice on 21 and 95. "Probably the last bit I wavered there with that shot and got dropped.

"A few prayers. I don't know how that happened. Buttler dropping that was unbelievable. It was a bit of disbelief but my job is to make sure I capitalise on that now. I gave them a chance there and a chance on about 60 down leg. I've got to make sure tomorrow - no chances."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}