Ashes: Nathan Lyon joins Ashwin in elite list after wait of 326 days, inches closer to Harbhajan Singh's record

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed his 400th Test wicket on Saturday, becoming the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket. He joined the elite company of Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players to reach the landmark.

Waiting almost a year for the achievement, Lyon entered the 400 Test wickets club by picking the wicket of Dawid Malan on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Lyon at present is fourth in the list of most Test wickets by off-spinners with 402 wickets. He's just 15 wickets shy of surpassing Harbajan Singh, who has got 417 Test plucks from 103 matches. India's Ravichandran Ashwin is a few miles ahead with 427 Test scalps while Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top with 800 Test wickets under his belt.

The 33-year-old Lyon is also the seventh spinner to reach 400 Test wickets, joining Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Rangana Herath, R Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh in the panel. Overall, Lyon is now just three wickets away from equalling Curtly Amrose's wicket tally in men's Test cricket (405 wickets).

Coming to the Gabba Test, Australia were finally able to break the century stand between Malan and Joe Root, courtesy of Lyon's delivery. Malan tried to defend but popped it up to Marnus Labuschagne to give the hosts the opening they wanted.

England continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, slumping to 295/8 in the first session. The touring party, however, managed to minimize the lead piled on by Australia. Malan (82) and skipper Root (88) departed in quick succession before Jos Buttler chipped in with 23 to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Lyon's second scalp of the day was Mark Wood, who got beaten off a flighted delivery before the ball disturbed the woodwork behind. Overall, Wood was Lyon's fourth wicket of the innings.

Earlier, Australia managed to notch up an intimidating 425 to put England on the backfoot. Travis Head scored 152 and was the last wicket to fall. Mitchell Starc also chipped in with a vital 32 while Lyon added 15 to his team's total.

