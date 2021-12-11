Ashes: Nathan Lyon, Travis Head shine as Pat Cummins’ Test captaincy begins with emphatic Gabba win

Pat Cummins made a superb start to his captaincy as dominant Australia beat England on Day 4 of the openers by an emphatic 9 wickets at the Gabba to go 1-0 up in the five-Test Ashes series.

England began the morning with captain Joe Root on 86 and Dawid Malan on 80 as the third-wicket pair, who fought valiantly on the third evening to stitch a 159-run stand and reduced the deficit from 278 to just 58, looked to steer the team to a sizeable total, but the two fell inside the half-hour mark on Day 4.

Malan managed to add just two runs to his overnight score before falling to Nathan Lyon, who after a long wait of 326 days picked his 400th Test wicket becoming the third Australian to the feat and 17th overall. Root departed shortly after and the English resistance crumbled in the face of some high-class Australian bowling.

Lyon picked four while Cummins, Jos Hazlewood and Cameron Green shared one apiece as England lost eight wickets for 77 runs to be dismissed for 297 runs in their second innings, setting Australia a target of just 20.

Australia needed less than half an hour and lost just one wicket, of Alex Carey, to chase the target. Ollie Robinson picked the only wicket before Marnus Labuschagne walked in at No.3 and carved the delivery he faced through covers for the match-winning boundary.

"Lot of things did go right from probably the toss. Overcast conditions. Wicket had a bit in it. Turned up Day 2 and blue skies. Someone was smiling over me. Really proud of everyone. I thought it was a really complete performance. The bowlers did their thing on Day 1. Marnus and David big partnership. All the way Trav, that’s a blueprint. Sign of really positive side. Really proud of everyone," said Cummins in the post-match presentation.

Earlier, Cummins' 5 for 38, which made him the 25th captain to take a five-wicket haul in Australia, 12th from Australia and first cricketer since India's Anil Kumble in December 26 of 2007, helped Australia fold the visitors for just 147 after Root had opted to bat first in Brisbane.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne then weaved a 156-run stand for the second wicket en route to their respective scores of 94 and 74 before Travis Head silenced his critics with a sensational knock of 152 runs as Australia finished with 425 runs.

The second Ashes will begin from December 16 at the Adelaide Oval.