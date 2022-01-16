Ashes: Nice Australian team to be in at the moment, says Travis Head

Australia batter Travis Head expressed happiness after his side thrashed England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test here at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also took three wickets in the second innings as the hosts completed a perfect bowling performance.

"Great to have an impact, I probably look at this one as better [when asked which was the better 100 in the series]. With the conditions and the team position, pretty special. I have worked on a lot of things over the last couple of years and did not take my opportunities earlier on in my career. After 19 Tests I had a reasonable idea of what the expectation was and was so eager to get back. Helps batting above two guys who average 60," said Head after the fifth Ashes Test came to an end.

"The bench is also fantastic to have, nice to see the way Ussie [Khawaja] came and scored runs. Everyone's been in form, just showed our class, our squad is really strong at the moment. It is a nice Australian team to be in at the moment. It is tough [on the bubble life] and I can't wait for tonight and I'm going to absolutely enjoy it," he added.

Head was awarded as the player of the series for his breakthrough knocks played in all the matches.

Resuming the third and final session on Day 3 at 68/1, England batters Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley added 14 more runs to the total, but Australia came storming back as Cameron Green dismissed Malan (10) and Crawley (36) in quick succession, reducing England to 83/3 in the 23rd over.

Left-handed batter Ben Stokes (5) failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was scalped by Mitchell Starc in the 28th over. Nine runs later, Scott Boland went through Root's (11) defence, and England found itself reeling at 101/5, still, 170 runs away from the target.

Boland struck once again and this time he sent Sam Billings (1) back to the pavilion and hence England was in danger of losing the fifth Ashes Test inside three days. In the very next over, Ollie Pope (5) was bowled by skipper Pat Cummins and the wheels started to come off for England.

In the end, the Three Lions were bowled out for 124, handing Australia a 146-run win in the fifth and final Ashes Test.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

