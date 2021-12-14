Ashes: 'That’s their 7th Test loss which is just remarkable' - NZ legend says never saw Joe Root as 'good leader'

Following England's nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the Ashes opener, several ex-cricketers have expressed their views on Joe Root and his unit's shabby show. The team were outplayed by the hosts in Brisbane in both the departments of the game and the discussion has now been shifted to Joe Root's leadership abilities.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is the latest member to join the bandwagon and the 40-year-old feels Root is not a “very great leader.”

McCullum pointed how England crumbled during the crunch situation but Australia were exactly the opposite.

He also mentioned that the Root-led England have already lost seven Test matches in this calendar year, adding it has been a “pretty dire” period for them.

“I think Joe Root is a wonderful guy, an outstanding cricketer and they talk about him as a very good leader. I haven’t really seen it. England had opportunities, they had their chances, but they just weren’t really strong enough. When the pressure came on and Australia started to flex, England just went missing."

"That’s their seventh Test loss in the calendar year which is just remarkable. Their worst ever has been eight and it’s been some time since that. The worst ever in the history of Test cricket is nine by Bangladesh. It’s been a pretty dire Test match year for England,” said McCullum to SENZ Breakfast.

McCullum further stated Root allowed the match to drift away from his team's grip, which according to him is not a good trait for a leader.

“To me, leadership is not just about being able to make the right calls at the right time tactically as a skipper. He’s not, to me, up there as one of the best in the world at it. He allows games to drift at times. When they had Australia on the ropes the other day, he allowed the game to drift. If you give Australia any chance of being able to fight their way back they will,” concluded McCullum.

