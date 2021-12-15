Ashes: Pink ball wizards ready to cast fresh spell on England

f England were seeking to lift flagging spirits after the thumping loss in the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane, pink wouldn’t be their colour of choice. The Australians are invincible when a pink ball and neon floodlights are in play. They were the first to wholeheartedly embrace the idea of pink-ball Tests by playing New Zealand in Adelaide in November 2015 and have since then been at ease with the variation of Test cricket that is markedly different from playing with a red ball during the day.

Australia have played eight day-night Tests in total – no other team has played as many – and have won them all. As if that isn’t a sign of their dominance, they have cantered to victory in most of those fixtures. Among them include seven and eight-wicket wins, two innings victories and a 296-run triumph. The eight-wicket win was the most recent, against India last year when they skittled the visitors for 36 in the third innings of the game. Never mind that India mounted a rousing comeback in the rest of the series, but the gulf between Australia and the other teams with the pink ball is a sizeable one right now.

England, in comparison, have won one and lost three of the pink-ball Tests they have played. In the six years since the first pink-ball Test was played in Australia, it’s been clear that the balance is skewed towards bowlers in these encounters Down Under. Curators tend to leave an extra blade of grass primarily to preserve the condition of the ball, which in turn ensures that the Kookaburra swings for longer. The twilight period and the final session where the lights take full effect are particularly arduous phases for the batters to negotiate.

Pace key

It is hardly a surprise then that the four leading wicket-takers in pink-ball Tests are all Australians – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. While this is obviously a result of them having played more matches than their contemporaries from other countries, the fact that Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins all average below 20 is a pointer to Australia’s supremacy.

Hazlewood will be absent in Adelaide due to a side strain but Starc and Cummins’ jaw-dropping numbers with the pink ball suggest they will cope just fine. Starc has 46 wickets in eight Tests at a strike-rate of 36 while skipper Cummins has 26 in five games at 38.8. They will be joined by Jhye Richardson in the pace attack. The sprightly 25-year-old has played two Tests but they came against Sri Lanka almost three years ago.

England, of course, have far more vexing problems to deal with. Their batting crumbled twice in two innings in Brisbane in conditions significantly less difficult than Adelaide under lights is expected to be. If they don’t get their act together with the bat again, whatever their bowlers do could be insignificant. And with James Anderson and Stuart Broad back (Mark Wood has been left out) to utilise the pink ball after being rested for the opening Test, the batters wouldn’t want to irk the senior pros.

Anderson took six wickets, including a five-for in the second innings, when the teams last played at the Adelaide Oval four years ago. A day before this Test, though, Anderson — a masterful exponent of swing bowling — seemed keen on tempering expectations.

“I had success with it last time here. But obviously, it is quite temperamental. It’s not a given that it’s going to swing around corners or seam or anything like that,” the 39-year-old said during a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s generally a good pitch here. If the pitch is good and the sun’s out, then it won’t do a great deal. There might be times during the game with twilight or when it gets dark under lights, it might do a little bit more. It’s about trying to take advantage of those times when it does do a little bit.”

While Anderson's assessment of how the surface will play can be up for debate, what isn’t is that Australia start as outright favourites.

