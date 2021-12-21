‘Joe Root can say whatever he likes’: Ponting slams ENG captain's comments on bowlers, asks ‘what was he doing on field'

After enduring yet another defeat in the ongoing Ashes, England captain Joe Root was vocal about his disappointment with the bowlers. England were thrashed by 275 runs in the day-night Test in Adelaide, following which Root asserted that the bowlers need to pitch the ball fuller and put up a more valiant show.

However, Root's comments didn't go well with many as several ex-cricketers slammed the skipper for his remarks. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also joined the bandwagon and questioned Root's captaincy abilities.

The Australia legend stated that as a captain it was Root's duty to check what length his bowlers were bowling at instead of pointing fingers after the match was over.

"I nearly fell off my seat when I heard that," Ponting told Cricket Australia website. “Whose job is it then to make them change? Why are you captain then? If you can't influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field?,” he wondered.

"Joe Root can come back and say whatever he likes but if you're captain, you've got to be able to sense when your bowlers aren't bowling where you want them to. That's what captaincy is all about."

Ponting also noted that England bowlers were pitching the ball up when Root was not in the field at the start of play on Day 4 and the captaincy duties were handled by Ben Stokes in his absence.

"The interesting thing for me is the only time they bowled full in the game was when Joe Root wasn't on the ground," said Ponting.

"The start of day four when they had a meeting on the ground before play started, Stokes took over the captaincy, and that was the only time in the game they pitched the ball up."

After consecutive defeats England are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series. The third Ashes Test, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starts from December 26-30.