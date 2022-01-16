Watch: England's Rory Burns survives bizarre bowled dismissal during Hobart Test in Ashes

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England's Rory Burns survived a bizarre dismissal during Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test.
Published on Jan 16, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

England's Rory Burns had a forgettable Ashes series in Australia. Taking part in three Tests in the series, Burns scored only 77 runs with a highest of 34, averaging 12.83. On the third day of the final Ashes Test in Hobart, Burns survived twice but failed to convert the lifelines into a big knock, as England faced a 146-run defeat to concede a 0-4 series loss.

Burns was lucky in the first over of the inning itself, when he was beaten with a peach of a delivery from Mitchell Starc. While the Australian players didn't appeal, replays suggested that there was a clear spike on the ultra edge as the ball passed the bat.

A few overs later, Burns received another reprieve as a backfoot defensive stroke almost deflected onto the stumps.

Burns was eventually dismissed on 26 as he was looking to let a bouncy delivery go but did not get his bat out of the way in time and played it on to his stumps to depart for 26.

The dismissal triggered a batting collapse for the visitors. After Burns and Crawley forged a 68-run partnership for the first wicket, England's remaining nine wickets fell within the next 56 runs as the side conceded a 146-run defeat.

Earlier, Australia were dismissed for 155 in their second innings after dinner on the third day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Sunday, setting England a victory target of 271.

Paceman Mark Wood took a career best 6-37 for the tourists.

 

