Ashes: Stuart Broad completes milestone, becomes 3rd England player after Anderson, Cook to achieve massive feat

England seamer Stuart Broad on Thursday completed a huge milestone, which saw him become the third England cricketer after James Anderson and Alastair Cook to achieve the feat.

The England seam pair comprising Anderson and Broad after being left out of the opening Ashes encounter in Gabba were fielded in the playing XI for the second Test being played in Adelaide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This marked Broad's 150 Test appearance for the Three Lions. Only Anderson and Cook have played 150-plus Tests for England. While Anderson leads the tally after making 167 appearances, Cook is second in the list with 161 matches under his name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, Broad is the tenth cricketer to reach the milestone of 150 matches in the longer format of the game.

The ongoing Test, which is a day-night affair, saw Josh Hazlewood miss the contest due to an injury. Jhye Richardson was named his replacement and right before the start of the match skipper Pat Cummins also had to take his name out of the playing XI after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

In Cummins absence, former captain Steve Smith will be seen leading the side as Australia currently are placed in the driver's seat with the final session still left to be played. Michael Neser has been included in the playing XI and he made his Test debut. Travis Head is the vice-captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After losing opener Marcus Harris early, courtesy to a brilliant one-handed effort by Jos Buttler, the hosts have so far added 129/1 on the board at Tea on Day 1 with senior batter David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne going strong. The duo have completed their respective half-centuries.