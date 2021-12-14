Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashes: Travis Head can't wait to get the second Test underway
cricket

Ashes: Travis Head can't wait to get the second Test underway

Head, man-of-the-match in Australia's win at the Gabba last week, said he is keen to continue with his attacking style of play.
Australia's Travis Head (AP)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:59 AM IST
AP |

Australia are weighing up their options following the withdrawal of fast bowler Josh Hazelwood from the second Test match of the Ashes series here.

Speaking at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, Travis Head, man-of-the-match in Australia's win at the Gabba last week, said he is keen to continue with his attacking style of play in the second Test, which would be played at his home ground.

"It's just I got opportunities to score and was able to take them and if that presents itself I'm going to try and take that, if it doesn't, then I'll feel like my technique's in a great space to go the opposite way," Head said.

The middle order batsman confirmed that Josh Hazelwood's spot would be a choice between Jhye Richardson and local boy Michael Nesser - stressing that both bowlers would be like for like replacement for Hazelwood.

The second Ashes Test starts at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. 

