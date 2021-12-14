Home / Cricket / Ashes: Travis Head can't wait to get the second Test underway
cricket

Ashes: Travis Head can't wait to get the second Test underway

Head, man-of-the-match in Australia's win at the Gabba last week, said he is keen to continue with his attacking style of play.
Australia's Travis Head&nbsp;(AP)
Australia's Travis Head (AP)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Australia are weighing up their options following the withdrawal of fast bowler Josh Hazelwood from the second Test match of the Ashes series here.

Speaking at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, Travis Head, man-of-the-match in Australia's win at the Gabba last week, said he is keen to continue with his attacking style of play in the second Test, which would be played at his home ground.

"It's just I got opportunities to score and was able to take them and if that presents itself I'm going to try and take that, if it doesn't, then I'll feel like my technique's in a great space to go the opposite way," Head said.

The middle order batsman confirmed that Josh Hazelwood's spot would be a choice between Jhye Richardson and local boy Michael Nesser - stressing that both bowlers would be like for like replacement for Hazelwood.

The second Ashes Test starts at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out