Ashes: Usman Khawaja does shuffle dance in front of fans as Australia take control of Adelaide Test - WATCH

Usman Khawaja surely left the spectators entertained at the Adelaide Oval on Day 4 of the ongoing day-night Test between Australia and England. The opener batter, who is not part of the playing XI, joined the action in the middle as a substitute fielder and pull out the shuffle dance in front of the spectators.

The Aussie cricket fans gave Khawaja a thumbs-up for his antics as video of him grooving in the middle took social media by storm.

Khawaja was in contention for being part of the playing XI for the second Test in place of David Warner, who took a strong blow on his ribs section in Brisbane. However, Warner regained match fitness ahead of the contest and opened the Australia innings with Marcus Harris.

England like the opening encounter are having a torrid time in the ongoing day-night Test. The team is currently batting at 160-6 with Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in the middle.

The first session of Day 5 is done and it will be interesting to see if England can last the other two and save the match. The tourist lost Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope in the opening session on the final day.

