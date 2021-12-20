Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ashes: Usman Khawaja does shuffle dance in front of fans as Australia take control of Adelaide Test - WATCH
cricket

Ashes: Usman Khawaja does shuffle dance in front of fans as Australia take control of Adelaide Test - WATCH

The Aussie cricket fans gave Usman Khawaja a thumbs-up for his antics as video of him grooving in the middle took social media by storm.
Usman Khawaja breaks into shuffle dance in front of England's Barmy Army 
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Usman Khawaja surely left the spectators entertained at the Adelaide Oval on Day 4 of the ongoing day-night Test between Australia and England. The opener batter, who is not part of the playing XI, joined the action in the middle as a substitute fielder and pull out the shuffle dance in front of the spectators. 

The Aussie cricket fans gave Khawaja a thumbs-up for his antics as video of him grooving in the middle took social media by storm.  

 Khawaja was in contention for being part of the playing XI for the second Test in place of David Warner, who took a strong blow on his ribs section in Brisbane. However, Warner regained match fitness ahead of the contest and opened the Australia innings with Marcus Harris. 

RELATED STORIES

England like the opening encounter are having a torrid time in the ongoing day-night Test. The team is currently batting at 160-6 with Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in the middle. 

The first session of Day 5 is done and it will be interesting to see if England can last the other two and save the match. The tourist lost Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope in the opening session on the final day. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP