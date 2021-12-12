‘Kohli is miles ahead of Root': Ex-PAK batter points 3 things which makes Indian a ‘better’ captain against Australia

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt made some interesting analysis on Virat Kohli and Joe Root's captaincy, calling the former a "better" leader than his English counterpart. The remarks by the former cricketer was made on his YouTube channel, following England's nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the first Ashes Test.

Comparing the two, Butt hailed Kohli's body language on the pitch, which he feels is a characteristic which one requires to perform well against Australia. He also mentioned that the England skipper looked tensed when his side struggled in the first Test.

"Virat has an attitude to challenge the opposition, the aggressive intent in his batting is very important for a player to perform in Australian conditions. Kohli is miles ahead of Joe Root when it comes to aggression, attitude, and approach against the opposition," said Butt.

Ashes | Hazlewood, Warner unlikely to take part in Adelaide Test - Reports

"Root looked tense when he is struggling and that we can never see on Virat's face. Virat's body language and intensity level are much better than Root especially playing against Australia," he added.

England were bundled out for 147 in their first innings after opting to bat first. In response, Australia piled 425 and took a massive lead of 278 runs. Root showed some resistance in the second innings, scoring 89 and along with Dawid Malan's 82, England posted 297 on the scoreboard. Australia then wrapped up the show and as expected the hosts then chased down the 20-run target comfortably.

The second Ashes Test is a day-night affair and is scheduled to be played from December 16-20 at the Adelaide Oval.