Ashish Nehra surprised by senior pacer playing in Sri Lanka T20Is: Lot of fast bowlers need to be given more matches

Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Indian team as its vice-captain for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah had been rested in India's white ball series against the West indies and former pacer Ashish Nehra has said that he is surprised to see him being part of the T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series.

“I am a bit surprised that Jasprit Bumrah is playing these T20Is considering there are two Test matches after this,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

“Yes, players would want to play as many matches as possible but there is a lot of cricket left to play. There are a lot of fast bowlers who can be given more matches to play like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan has played only one match. When Bumrah comes in one of these players will have to sit out,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar, Siraj, Avesh and Deepak Chahar all impressed during the series against the West Indies. While Chahar has been ruled out due to injury, one of the other three will have to sit out for Bumrah to be included in the playing XI and all three are candidates to be included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Nehra also said that the return of Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja to the Indian team are huge positives for the hosts, who are favourites to cleansweep Sri Lanka after they won the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies 3-0.

“Jadeja's return is a plus, he always improves the team's combination in all formats. In the last two or three years, the way he has improved his batting, he is no longer a No.7 or No.8 player and in ODIs and T20Is, he can bat at even No.6 if the conditions are good. Both of them are senior players so their presence will put a lot of pressure on Sri Lanka,” said Nehra.