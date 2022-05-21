Watch: Ashwin celebrates RR's win vs CSK with chest-thumps and roars, reveals Warner connection behind it

Ravichandran Ashwin is not known for physically-driven overtly enthusiastic celebrations on the field. He, in fact, has a reputation of giving it back to the opposition more with words than with physical movements. But the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai was different. Ashwin displayed a full-blown animated celebration not once but twice on Friday.

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder first thumped his chest multiple times after hitting a low full toss from Matheesha Pathirana when 6 runs were needed off 5 balls. There was nothing much wrong with Pathirana's delivery, it was just brilliant batting from Ashwin, who backed away and placed it past the point fielder meticulously to get that important boundary.

Ashwin's second big celebration came when Pathirana's wide yorker resulted in the winning run for RR. Ashwin let out roars and fist pumps as RR beat CSK by 5 wickets to ensure a top-two finish.

After the match, Ashwin said he brought out the David Warner inside him. “I want to play my A-game for all franchises I play for. It's a mark of respect. Glad we're in the playoffs. (On celebrations) I brought the David Warner inside me.”

Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off 23 balls as RR completed the chase of 151 with two balls to go.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 44 balls) got RR off to a brisk start with back-to-back boundaries off Mukesh Choudhary in the innings' first over.In fact, by the time the first over of their innings came to an end, RR qualified for the play-offs on net run rate, leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to fight for the fourth spot.

Simarjeet Singh struck early for CSK, sending back the dangerous Jos Buttler (2), who edged an away going delivery to Moeen's waiting hands at slip.

Jaiswal struck two more successive boundaries in the next over and to give RR innings stability, the 20-year-old opener added 51 runs for the second wicket with captain Sanju Samson (15).

However, Samson again failed to translate his start into a substantial contribution as left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner had the batter caught and bowled. Devdutt Padikkal (3) did not last long and was bowled by Moeen to leave RR at 76 for three in the 12th over, and with some work left to do.Having brought up his half-century in 39 balls, and after a six over long-on, the well-set Jaiswal got out to Prashant Solanki while trying to clear the fence.

Back from Guyana after celebrating the birth of his child, Shimron Hetmyer (6) arrived at the crease with high hopes of finishing it for RR, but could not do much as he fell to Solanki.

