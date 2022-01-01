'Ashwin has won lottery here': Ex-IND all-rounder believes off-spinner 'has got new lifeline' with selection in SA ODIs

The BCCI announced Team India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa on Friday. While KL Rahul was named the captain of the team in the absence of an unfit Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named his deputy. Virat Kohli is also the part of the side which sees the return of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after almost four years.

Ashwin returned to white-ball format in international cricket last year ahead of the T20 World Cup, and enjoyed consistent outings in the shortest format of the game.

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi, however, believes that the inclusion of Ashwin in the ODIs against South Africa is a “lottery” for the off-spinner, adding that he felt that Ashwin's career “was almost over.”

“R Ashwin has won a lottery here. It felt his career was almost over, that he might announce his retirement; he has got a new lifeline. He is a performer; he has experience on his side,” said Sodhi on India News.

However, Sodhi insisted that the tour “is not that easy” and backed the selectors for the decision. “Rahul Dravid, the team management and the selectors have shown faith in experience. It is right as well because this tour is not that easy,” said Sodhi.

Ashwin had enjoyed a stellar 2021 as he finished top in the Test wicket-takers' list of the year. He reciprocated his consistent performances in the Indian Premier League which eventually proved key to his return in the limited-overs setup. The 35-year-old was also part of the XI in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa, where India registered a 113-run victory.

The three-match ODI series begins on January 19.