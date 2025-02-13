Ashwin's 'uncomfortable' question on Agarkar's Champions Trophy move: '5 spinners in Dubai? I don't understand...'

Former India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin admitted not being comfortable with the changes BCCI's selection committee made to the Champions Trophy squad after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out. Joining the bandwagon of experts, Ashwin too questioned the logic behind India carrying one too many spinners for their campaign in Dubai, which will begin next week. R Ashwin had his say on India's Champions Trophy squad

India had four spinners in the provisional squad - two left-armers Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, along with one offie Washington Sundar, and one leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. While India were already being criticised for taking one fast bowler less, after Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament after he failed to recover from the back injury he incurred during the Border-Gavaskar Test series last month, the Ajit Agarkar-led committee added another spin bowler, Varun Chakravarthy, but in place of batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was demoted to the reserves list.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin admitted being baffled at the selection changes made to the squad, as he reckoned India are carrying at lest two spinners extra.

"What I don't understand is the number of spinners we are taking to Dubai. 5 spinners and we have made Yashasvi Jaiswal sit out. Yeah I understand that we take 3 or 4 spinners for a tour. But 5 spinners in Dubai? I don't know."

"I think we are one spinner too many if not 2. The 2 left-arm spinners are your best all-rounders alongside Hardik Pandya. So both Axar and Jadeja are going to play. Hardik will also play and Kuldeep will play. If you want Varun Chakravarthy in the team, then you will have to make a pacer sit out and use Hardik as your second pacer. Else you will have to drop a spinner to bring in a 3rd seamer," said Ashwin.

'Are you expecting the ball to turn in Dubai?'

Ashwin backed Kuldeep to walk into the playing XI without any fret, but added that it would mean Varun would have to miss out on the opportunities. But the big question that as posed by the recently-retired star was whether India are expecting spin-friendly pitches in Dubai.

"I don't think there is any doubt that Kuldeep Yadav will walk into the team. So how will you make space for Varun. Is he bowling well? Of course. Either you bring in Varun and Kuldeep as a duo, which I feel would be good. But my question is, in Dubai, are you expecting the ball to turn? I feel a bit uncomfortable with the team," said Ashwin.

With no practice matches scheduled for India, the team will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh.