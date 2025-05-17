Guwahati [India], : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took stock of the progress of construction of the cricket stadium and swimming pool at Amingaon here. The state government has been consistently working to enhance sports infrastructure and support athletes across various disciplines by developing modern training facilities in the state, a statement said. Assam: CM takes stock of progress of construction of cricket stadium, swimming pool at Amingaon

This is aimed at positioning Assam to host national and international sporting events. To assist emerging athletes from both urban and rural areas, efforts are being made to create an environment conducive to sporting excellence, it said.

As part of these efforts, the construction of a cricket stadium and a swimming pool is underway at Amingaon.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that, in addition to the Sarusajai Sports Complex and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, a new cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 20,000 is being developed at Amingaon.

He noted that the construction is expected to be completed by early 2026. The Amingaon stadium, he added, is being developed to host One Day Internationals, T20 matches, and other sporting events comparable to those held at Sarusajai and Barsapara.

He also mentioned that essential infrastructure such as alternative access routes, adequate parking facilities, and other amenities would be developed in phases. Additionally, the venue would be used for various international shows and events for the general public.

He further stated that the Nehru Stadium is planned to be redeveloped into a comprehensive sports facility suitable for national and international competitions, and that there are plans to build a new stadium at Chandrapur in Guwahati also.

Regarding the swimming pool at Amingaon, he expressed confidence that its construction will be completed soon.

During this visit, the Chief Minister also attended a training session at the National Center of Excellence for Badminton of the Badminton Association of India in Amingaon and interacted with the coaches present.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Special Commissioner & Special Secretary of the Public Works Department Raj Chakrabarty, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, and other senior officials from the departments concerned.

