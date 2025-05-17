Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam: CM takes stock of progress of construction of cricket stadium, swimming pool at Amingaon

ANI |
May 17, 2025 08:54 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took stock of the progress of construction of the cricket stadium and swimming pool at Amingaon.

Guwahati [India], : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took stock of the progress of construction of the cricket stadium and swimming pool at Amingaon here. The state government has been consistently working to enhance sports infrastructure and support athletes across various disciplines by developing modern training facilities in the state, a statement said.

Assam: CM takes stock of progress of construction of cricket stadium, swimming pool at Amingaon
Assam: CM takes stock of progress of construction of cricket stadium, swimming pool at Amingaon

This is aimed at positioning Assam to host national and international sporting events. To assist emerging athletes from both urban and rural areas, efforts are being made to create an environment conducive to sporting excellence, it said.

As part of these efforts, the construction of a cricket stadium and a swimming pool is underway at Amingaon.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that, in addition to the Sarusajai Sports Complex and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, a new cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 20,000 is being developed at Amingaon.

He noted that the construction is expected to be completed by early 2026. The Amingaon stadium, he added, is being developed to host One Day Internationals, T20 matches, and other sporting events comparable to those held at Sarusajai and Barsapara.

He also mentioned that essential infrastructure such as alternative access routes, adequate parking facilities, and other amenities would be developed in phases. Additionally, the venue would be used for various international shows and events for the general public.

He further stated that the Nehru Stadium is planned to be redeveloped into a comprehensive sports facility suitable for national and international competitions, and that there are plans to build a new stadium at Chandrapur in Guwahati also.

Regarding the swimming pool at Amingaon, he expressed confidence that its construction will be completed soon.

During this visit, the Chief Minister also attended a training session at the National Center of Excellence for Badminton of the Badminton Association of India in Amingaon and interacted with the coaches present.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Special Commissioner & Special Secretary of the Public Works Department Raj Chakrabarty, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, and other senior officials from the departments concerned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RCB vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Assam: CM takes stock of progress of construction of cricket stadium, swimming pool at Amingaon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On