‘At 3 or 3:30 in morning he goes, we’re gonna ride bicycles to Colombo': Kohli wishes Yuvraj 'happy birthday' in style

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 40th birthday on December 12. Warm wishes for the 2011 World Cup hero continue to flow in from the entire cricketing fraternity and the latest cricketer to join the bandwagon is India's Test skipper Virat Kohli,

Taking to his Instagram, Virat posted a video in which he said:

“I had come in from the Under-19 World Cup; he welcomed me very nicely, made me comfortable, started joking around with me, and we liked similar kind of food. We are both Punjabis, love Punjabi music, getting nice clothes, shoes (chuckles); all these kinds of things have remained common over the years. We used to go out and do quite a bit of shopping together in a group obviously; so the likes were quite similar.”

He then revealed an anecdote from their Sri Lanka tour, sending his fans into a laughter riot.

"We were in Dambulla; it was a couple of days off a match and literally at 3 or 3:30 in the morning he goes, 'We are gonna ride these bicycles to Colombo' and I clearly remember we all fell down laughing on the floor because it was just outrageous. We had a match in two days' time.

“Happy birthday Yuvi Pa! Lots of peace, happiness and prosperity to you and lots of love always. And my best wishes to you,” said Kohli

The World Cup-winning star had a glorious 17-year long international career complete with achievements that every cricketer dreams of.

Coming from the Northern part of the country, both share similar interests, especially their love for Punjabi food, fashion and music, said Kohli, as he relieved and narrated throwback moments from their tournaments in this special birthday wish for Yuvraj.

Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10, 2019. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting.

