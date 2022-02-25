At 39, skipper Mithali Raj remains a crucial cog

In 2018, Indian women’s cricket was in turmoil when the in-form Mithali Raj was dropped from the XI for the crucial World Cup T20 semi-final against England amid rumours of coach Ramesh Powar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur having a tiff with the veteran batter. India lost the semi-final, Raj quit T20 cricket, and Powar was sacked.

Cut to 2022, and at 39, Raj is still going strong as the captain of the Indian ODI team, scoring a half century as India finally managed to eke out a win in the final game of the 5-match series against New Zealand that’s doubling up as the preparatory tournament for the ODI World Cup next month. The interesting thing in all this is that the team is heading into this World Cup with the same cast of characters—Raj, her deputy Harmanpreet and coach Powar who was reappointed to the post last year—and Raj is in great form, finishing the series as India’s highest run-getter with 232 runs, despite the team’s 1-4 series loss.

Going into her sixth ODI World Cup, Raj has been training hard and it showed again in the way she stuck around for her unbeaten 54 off 66 balls.

Even though opener Smriti Mandhana’s 84-ball 71 and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 66-ball 63 set up India’s successful chase on Thursday, it was Raj’s 54 which assured India’s triumph in the end. Hitting her 62nd half-century in a scenario where the India team has been struggling in almost all departments showed her mental toughness and brilliant technique.

Just before the series, as some India players like Harmanpreet and Mandhana were in action in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, Raj was in Vijaywada, training relentlessly with her coach Krishna Rao.

Before flying out to New Zealand, Raj had said, “It was unfortunate to see the ODI World Cup get postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic. But it gave us more time to prepare well for the mega-event. I have been training hard to keep up with the standards and make sure I keep performing.”

With this half-century, Raj has become the first woman to score 50 or more for the 50th time as a captain. England captain Charlotte Edwards is the next best, having scored 50 or more 33 times.

There were plenty of reasons for cheer for India in this match, where New Zealand posted 251/9, including the performance of the spinners—Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets each to stem the Kiwis, who were threatening to run away with the game, riding again on Amelia Kerr’s bat.

Mandhana was only her second match in the series and simply continued with her great form, but for Harmanpreet, whose place in the side is under threat because of a prolonged slump, her 63 came as a breath of life. India achieved the target in 46 overs, losing four wickets.

Brief scores: New Zealand women 251/9 (Amelia Kerr 66, Lauren Down 30, Hayley Jensen 30; Deepti Sharma 2/32, Sneh Rana 2/40) lost to India women 252/4 in 46 overs (Smriti Mandhana 71, Harmanpreet Kaur 63, Mithali Raj 54 n.o.)

