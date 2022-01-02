'At least make them realistic': Styris comes up with hilarious response to Rajasthan Royals' New Year's goals

In a bit to shrug off the disappointment of last year's performance, Rajasthan Royals shared a list of their goals for the new year with the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy being the priority. The list also had a "move a up in Scott Styris' prediction rankings" task but the former New Zealand player was quick to point out that the franchise should set some "realistic" goals.

Styris last year had placed Mumbai Indians on the top in his power rankings, keeping Rajasthan Royals at the bottom of the list. His prediction was reasonably accurate as the Rajasthan-based outfit finished the season in the seventh place. Reacting to Rajasthan Royals goals for 2022, Styris tweeted, "At least make them realistic (wink emoji)".

At least make them realistic 😉 https://t.co/plD5ORAqi2 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 2, 2022

The previous IPL edition was a forgettable one for Sanju Samson & Co as they finished on the seventh spot with 10 points, winning only five games out of 14. The franchise has retained skipper Samson, opening batsman Jos Buttler and uncapped Indian player Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

The Royals did not stick with their other overseas stars including the English duo of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, and it will be interesting to see the players who are roped in by the franchise in the mega-auction. They have the remaining purse of INR 62 crore.

Pacer Chetan Sakariya was Rajasthan's most promising prospect in the last edition of the IPL. The young star from Saurashtra picked up 14 wickets in his maiden season with the franchise. Samson was also impressed with the bat, scoring 484 runs including a century against Punjab Kings. He finished sixth in the Orange Cap race and the team management would be hoping for a similar performance from their skipper next season.

The Royals' director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has also hailed Samson as a "long-term leader" of the franchise. "We worked really hard in terms of working with our newly-formed data analytic team, with the help of all our partners in India and in the US, we finally decided, of course, Sanju Samson, it was a no-brainer in terms of being our captain, number one.

He is going to be the long-term leader of this unit of Rajasthan Royals. He is an exceptional player and he has shown time and time again what a wonderful asset he has been for RR,” Sangakkara said in a video shared by the Royals.

“We have retained Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian opener, an absolute star in the making, he had a very very good season pre-retention, extremely talented. He is a very very quick learner, he is a hard worker and he will be our uncapped retention,” he added.